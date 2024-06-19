Jane Fonda: I’m Older than Biden — He’s ‘Just Fine’

Eighty-six-year-old actress and activist Jane Fonda said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that she was older than President Joe Biden and that, therefore, his age would not be an issue.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “At that event that you were just referring to Jane, that Seniors for Biden/Harris event that you attended the first lady said her husband, ‘Isn’t one of the most effective presidents of our lives, in spite of his age but because of it.’ Her words, the president’s age and fitness is a key issue in this campaign. It keeps coming up why do you think voters should see it as an asset for the president?”

Fonda replied, “Well, I’m older than he is. And I’m all for age. I can tell you that you do get wiser and you do learn things, you learn from your mistakes. And I have seen him up close and personal and he’s fine. He’s perfectly suited to be president of the United States—I don’t know because of or in spite of the age—he’s just fine.”

She added, “You know, he’s someone we can work with and that’s what we need. We don’t need a demagogue.”

