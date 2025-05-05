Bhattacharya: Citizens Lost Trust in NIH, So I Freed the Beagles

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reacted to NIH moves on animal experimentation.

Marlow said, “I’m glad the Beagles are free. … They were basically Beagle torture and we had funded it. So, just cruel stuff…and it was a big thing where there was a journal that reported that the NIH was funding research of insects eating Beagles alive, and then they had the story retracted and claimed that there’s erroneous information, but I just wonder if it was a big pressure campaign. Because Bhattacharya said he came in and blocked the Beagle experiments, so if there were no Beagle experiments, why would he need to block Beagle experiments?”

