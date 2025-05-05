Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard visited U.S. Army troops at Camp MacKall, a training facility, and Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Friday.

During her visit, Gabbard discussed with warfighters and U.S. military intelligence leaders the best way to integrate intelligence with the military’s operations in an effort to keep Americans safe, secure, and free.

Gabbard also took part in an early morning workout with “50 of America’s best Special Forces warfighters,” Olivia Coleman, the press secretary for Gabbard, revealed in a post on X.

A photo of the workout on a white board revealed that Gabbard and Special Forces warfighters did sandbag burpees, sandbag squats, kettle bell swings, alternate lunges, flutter kicks, planks, and kettle bell Russian twists, among other things.

Joe Kent, who President Donald Trump nominated to serve as the Director of the National Counter Terrorism Center, expressed that he was “honored” to join Gabbard as she led the workout with the Special Forces leaders and candidates at Camp McKall.

“I was honored to join @TulsiGabbard as she led a great work out with our Special Forces leaders & candidates at the home of all Green Berets, Camp McKall!” Kent wrote in a post on X. “Great to see so many old friends & the next generation of commandos!”

After having breakfast in the mess hall, Gabbard went to a leadership development course at Camp MacKall where she spoke with a group of Special Forces trainers and warfighters.

“You’ve chosen this life because you want to do hard things. You want to solve the hard problems. You want to be at the tip of the spear,” Gabbard told the troops. “Now is the time for that. Both because of what’s happening in the world but also at this moment we have a president who leads in a way that we have not experienced in our lifetimes in a commander-in-chief.”

“And I love it for me because, as he does with the rest of the cabinet, he empowers us to lead, make decisions, solve problems, and deliver results,” Gabbard added. “He is not a micromanager.”

After leaving Camp MacKall, Gabbard attended a Change of Command ceremony for the 1st Battalion 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, a spokesperson for Gabbard told Breitbart News. She also visited the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, where she was greeted by senior leaders and spoke with Army Special Operations Forces students.

“Your ability, uniquely with a small team, to be able to make strategic impact that is reported on all the way up to the president is quite an incredible thing and can be a game changer,” Gabbard said. “So, take the responsibility, not with fear, but with excitement and with courage, and know that you singlehandedly have the ability to move our country forward and make the American people more safe.”