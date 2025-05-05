USDA Targets Criminals Engaging in SNAP Fraud: ‘We Are Coming for You’

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is targeting criminals engaging in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud, as Secretary Brooke Rollins warns criminals, “We are coming for you.”

USDA announced the operations in a press release as the USDA Special Investigations Unit worked with local law enforcement to identify criminals stealing SNAP benefits. According to the press release, SNAP theft on EBT cards has “dramatically increased in recent years.” One way criminals do this is card skimmers, essentially stealing these benefits loaded onto the card. USDA notes that international criminal organizations are “heavily” involved in these thefts as well.

Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services John Walk, who participated in the operations — which are “part of the largest effort to combat EBT fraud in United States Secret Service history,” — said in a statement that they are truly “sick and depraved individuals who are stealing food from low-income Americans for their own profit.”

“It is especially disturbing when international criminal organizations siphon tax dollars away from SNAP beneficiaries to fund their own illicit activities,” he added.

One of the operations involved the surveillance of over 100 locations in California, which resulted in what the press release describes as “numerous arrests and the collection of high value evidence.” However, operations are also occurring all across the country, with investigators “strategically” located.

“Food Stamp Fraud stops NOW,” Secretary Rollins said in a statement. “If you are stealing from struggling families & the generosity of American taxpayers – WE ARE COMING FOR YOU.”

“Under President Trump, @USDA is restoring law & order and protecting your hard earned tax dollars,” she added.

Rollins reiterated in a formal statement attached to the press release that food stamp fraud will not be tolerated under the Trump administration.

“I want to thank our hardworking law enforcement officers who work every day to ensure federal benefits are properly distributed and safeguard taxpayer dollars from criminals,” she said, emphasizing that Trump is focused on restoring “law and order.”

“At USDA we are fighting back against fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars and ensuring those who need and qualify for benefits, actually receive them,” she added.

This operation goes hand in hand with other efforts of the Trump administration, including deportations of criminal illegal migrants, some of whom are abusing these benefits meant for the American people. Last year, for instance, a Dominican Republic national residing in the United States illegally, Giomar Lopez Meireles, admitted to stealing $213,000 in food stamp benefits in Rhode Island. According to the report, Lopez Meireles filed “false applications for SNAP assistance” from September 2021 to November 2023, during former President Joe Biden’s term.

Just one month into his second term, President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to stop taxpayer funding of illegal migrants via their programs — whether intentionally or unintentionally — by signing an executive order titled, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization Of Open Borders.”