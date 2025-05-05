Tribe: Trump Is Trying to Take Over All the Branches of Government

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe claimed Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump is trying to take over all the branches of government.

Host Jake Tapper said, “What do you make of the fact that President Trump seemed stumped on this question of whether or not he has to uphold the U.S. Constitution when it comes to due process rights for undocumented immigrants like Garcia?”

Tribe said, He can’t possibly be stumped. You don’t have to be a lawyer. All you have to do is be able to read. It says that all persons are entitled to due process. And it certainly says that all officials of the state and federal governments are bound to support the Constitution. It’s as simple as that. He takes an oath to uphold it, and then he says he doesn’t know if he has to uphold it. That’s totally ridiculous. It’s dangerous because it’s trying to normalize the idea that he is outside and above the law, but nobody is above the law in this country.”

He added, “He can’t be judge, jury, executioner all at once. He’s trying to take unto himself the powers of every branch of government including now the judicial branch.”

