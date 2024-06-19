Mayorkas: ‘A Criminal Is Responsible’ for Morin Death, Not Biden Admin.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to criticisms that the Biden administration should face blame for the killing of Rachel Morin by stating that “a criminal is responsible for the criminal act. The criminal who committed this heinous act should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and forcefully so. That is my response.”

Guest host Jim Acosta asked, “I do want to ask you about the murder of this Maryland mother that has been in the news. It’s gotten a lot of attention. She was killed last year, an undocumented immigrant was just arrested in her death last week. He’s suspected of multiple crimes since he crossed the border illegally in early 2023. Obviously, we know that studies show that undocumented immigrants don’t commit more crimes statistically than native-born U.S. citizens. But what do you say to critics who blame the administration for allowing something like this to happen? Obviously, this is something that you hear in right-wing media all the time.”

Mayorkas responded, “Jim, first and foremost, of course, our hearts break for the children, the families, the loved ones, the friends of the individual who was murdered, the woman, the mother. Jim, a criminal is responsible for the criminal act. The criminal who committed this heinous act should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and forcefully so. That is my response.”

