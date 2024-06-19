MD Gov. Moore: Morin Killing Shows ‘Border Crisis’ Impacts Everyone

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) stated that the killing of Rachel Morin shows that “the border crisis” “is impacting every single one of us.”

Moore said, “I’m infuriated. And our state is still mourning. This is a mother of five, someone who had her life ahead of her, many celebrations with her family ahead of her, and her life was cut short. And when people think about the border crisis, and they think that this is only impacting a handful of states, Harford County, in our state, where this brutal murder happened, is 1,800 miles away from the border. And so, when people think this is only impacting a few states. This is impacting every single one of us. This inaction that we continue to see to get any form of sensible immigration policy done is impacting all of us, because all of us, in local jurisdictions, deal with the consequences of this.”

He added, “We’re talking about something that has been broken for a very long time. This is not just about this Congress. This is not just about this group of legislators. … This thing is so longstanding, and there’s been a lack of courage that we have been — that we have seen for a long period of time in Washington that has allowed this to take place, that’s allowed our states to then — and the people of our states, who we protect, and there’s nothing I take more seriously than public safety, but that are allowing people in my state to become victims because of a longstanding inaction that we continue to see across Congress, and we’ve got to move on this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett