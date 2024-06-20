Clyburn: I Worry Mainstream Media Spreading Disinformation Could Hurt Biden

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he’s worried that the mainstream media repeating “the misinformation, the disinformation, the stuff that’s happened on social media” “rather than explaining exactly what’s happening,” might hurt President Joe Biden’s re-election bid by suppressing turnout among black voters. And Republicans “keep saying these ridiculous things, because they believe that if they get it repeated often enough by the mainstream media, people will be depressed, and then the vote will be suppressed.”

Clyburn said he’s concerned about turnout among black voters “not because I don’t think the interest is there and we are going to be able to turn people out based upon our platform. What I worry about, the misinformation, the disinformation, the stuff that’s happened on social media that people repeat, and then mainstream media, rather than report it as it is, tend to repeat it. It’s one thing to report. It’s something else to repeat, and you keep repeating this, rather than explaining exactly what’s happening, that could depress turnout. And the other side know[s] that, and that’s why they keep saying these ridiculous things, because they believe that if they get it repeated often enough by the mainstream media, people will be depressed, and then the vote will be suppressed.”

