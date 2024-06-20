MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘Cult Leader’ Trump Doesn’t Believe His Own Lies

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was a “cult leader” who does not believe his own lies.

Wallace said, “Trump knew all along, right? That he lost, even though he’s raged for four years that the 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen from him, in private, even Donald Trump has admitted the truth. Even Donald Trump knows the truth. It’s a truth he’s so embarrassed about that President Joe Biden, he refers to as ‘this guy’ beat him in the 2020 presidential election.”

During audio of an interview with author Ramin Setoodeh, while discussing Geraldo Rivera, Trump said, “After I lost the election, I won the election, but when they said I lost, he called me up three or four times. I didn’t take his call because I was so busy fighting them.”

Wallace said, “The disgraced ex-president continues to perpetuate and spread the lie. The lie has undermined trust and faith in our elections, in American democracy, the lie that his own supporters have bought into hook, line and sinker, for some of them it cost their freedom, liberty. The lie fueled supporters into committing a deadly coup against the United States government at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The lie for which dozens of Trump’s allies have been indicted across several states. More than half of Republican voters believe the lie, the lie that Trump couldn’t even keep up in a taped interview. Now we know, the cult leader doesn’t even believe the lie.”

