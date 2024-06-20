Sanders to Workers Who Prefer Trump’s Border Approach: Biden’s Trying and He Did Student Loan Plan

During an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to a question on how he would respond to workers who like 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s immigration position by stating that “The Biden administration is attempting to deal with” immigration and Biden is better on other issues, like student loan debt.

CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa asked, “Sen., what would you say to a labor union member, maybe in Ohio, later today, and they say, I’m a traditional Democrat or I’ve long voted for Democrats, but I like former President Trump’s position on immigration and the border? Because that does seem to be a bit of [an] appeal as I’m out on the campaign trail myself as a reporter, the immigration position seems to be drawing some of those workers along toward Trump. What would you say to that type of voter?”

Sanders answered, “Well, what I would say is we have an immigration issue. We’ve got to deal with it. The Biden administration is attempting to deal with it. But, at the end of the day, if you want to have an economy in which we have health care for all, where we’re moving toward health care [for] all, where we take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry, where your kids can get student debt relief, where we’re addressing the crisis of climate change and creating good-paying jobs as we do that…I would say to working people, look, you’ll have differences with Biden on this or that issue, I have strong differences with the President on this or that issue, but at the end of the day, if you want to move working families forward, I think the choice is clear, and Biden is, by far, the preferable candidate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett