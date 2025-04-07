Alex Marlow: ‘Sinister’: Democrats Rebrand Abortions as ‘Averted Births’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed recent rhetoric on abortion from Democrats in Colorado.

Marlow stated, “A Colorado Democrat said birth is more expensive than abortion and they’re calling [abortions] now, ‘averted births’. So, this is anti-human, … if you’re talking about, basically, the life of a human being as just an economic problem. Remember this, that the left sees everything as a money issue.”

He added that many horror movies start with premises that aren’t as sinister as averting births and “this is the road to genocide. … It is not about safe, legal, and rare abortions. It’s not about when some 15-year-old is sexually assaulted by someone in their family.”

Marlow further pointed out that looking at abortions as a means to save money will disproportionately fall on the poor and also impact racial minorities, so the message would actually appeal to people who want race-based eugenics.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo