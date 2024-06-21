Adams: ‘Many’ Cities Need Migrants Because ‘Their Populations Have Dropped’

On Friday’s broadcast of New York’s 1010 WINS’s “The PM Rush,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that the migrant and immigration issues can be turned into positives if handled properly and better than they currently are because “Many of our municipalities, they have needs of workers, their populations have dropped.”

In response to a question on if President Joe Biden’s immigration policies or 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies would be the better approach to the immigration issue, Adams said, “I think that we need real, true immigration reform. We need to make sure we monitor the movement at the border, and we need a decompression strategy that allows those who come into the country to also address the needs of the country. Many of our municipalities, they have needs of workers, their populations have dropped. I think that we can turn this into a positive if it’s properly implemented. … And I think we need to do a better job in handling this.”

Adams also stated that Republicans have made their views clear by blocking “real, true immigration reform.” And that he hopes both Trump and Biden will look at the issue.

