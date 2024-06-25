Dem Harris County D.A.: Nungaray Killing ‘Bound to Happen’ — ‘Great Deal of Violence Committed by Illegal Immigrants’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (D) stated that “we see a great deal of violence committed by illegal immigrants” and the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray “was bound to happen.” Ogg also said, “Border prosecutors, sheriffs, and local law enforcement are under tremendous pressure because of the additional crimes being committed by folks streaming across the border.”

Ogg said, “Houston is a huge international hub here in the southwest, and we attract people from all over the country. Unfortunately, we see a great deal of violence committed by illegal immigrants, and we see as many victimized by other illegals and regular people here. So, it’s an enormous problem. This was bound to happen. It’s one of those things that, as an elected prosecutor, you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m just sick and sickened that this little girl was the innocent victim of these two monsters.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked, “Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, he’s actually in Texas today. He is going to be visiting the border. What would you like him to know about the pressures that law enforcement and prosecutors are under, given the situation at the border?”

Ogg answered, “Well, thank you for raising that point. Border prosecutors, sheriffs, and local law enforcement are under tremendous pressure because of the additional crimes being committed by folks streaming across the border. Here in Houston, we are a first stop and hub for these folks, and so our violence level is also increased. This hurts the morale of police and prosecutors, when we see folks with ankle monitors committing crimes. It raises the question, why were they released in the first place?”

