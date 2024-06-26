Nungaray’s Relatives: Improper Vetting Is Getting Kids Killed, We Need Stronger Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Jocelyn Nungaray’s mother, Alexis, and her grandfather, Kelvin Alvarenga, stated that “We have to have more reinforcement when it comes to letting people in.” And children have died “for the reason that we’re not doing what we need to, screening these people.”

Nungaray said, “We have to stop burying our kids. This is not right. We have to have more reinforcement when it comes to letting people in. This is not okay.”

Alvarenga stated, “I would like the people that can make changes to our laws to just sit back, reflect. And I don’t know if we can transmit the pain that we’re having through cameras, but just sit back and reflect and think of all these little angels that shouldn’t have been taken away, and they have, for the reason that we’re not doing what we need to, screening these people. Like I’ve said before, you’re not going to tell me that, with an ankle monitor, you’re good to go. These people — you don’t wake up one day and decide that you’re going to commit this horrific crime. [These are] people that have come used to doing this type of [thing]. It’s just sad that it happens all over the country. We need a safer country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett