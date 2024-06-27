CNN’s Chris Wallace: Biden ‘Can’t Come Back’

CNN host Chris Wallace said Thursday on CNN’s post-presidential debate that President Joe Biden could not recover from his debate performance.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Chris, he goes through six days of preparation at Camp David, and they know the rules. He practices with the mics. He knows every one of these questions is coming. And yet he couldn’t fill the time. Now, I just want to, let’s see what the White House is saying: Sources close to the White House are saying he had a cold, wasn’t feeling well. I mean, as you would expect, that came out early on in the debate. But what accounts for someone with so much experience doing so much preparation and this being outcome?”

Wallace said, “Honestly, I think the question answers itself. He wasn’t capable of doing any better than he did.”

He continued, “He was incapable tonight. On the biggest of stages that he sought, he in effect, dictated. And with all of that preparation, he was incapable of doing better than he was. And you can’t come back from that.”

Wallace added, “You can’t be on a stage where tens of millions of Americans watched you and come up empty. And that’s what he did tonight.”

