Raskin: Dems Having ‘Serious’ Conversations at ‘Every Level’ About Biden’s Future

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on “Velshi” that discussions are taking place about President Joe Biden’s future as the party’s presidential nominee.

Raskin said, “This is what a real political party looks like and this is what a real politcal p[arty does. Obviously, there was a big problem with Joe Biden’s debate performance, and there is also just a tremendous reservoir of love for Joe Biden in our party. So this makes it a difficult situation for everybody, but there are very honest and serious and rigorous conversations happening at every level of our party, because it is a political party and we have differences in point of view.”

He continued, “We’re having a serious conversation about what to do.”

Raskin added, “One thing I can tell you is that regardless of what President Biden decides, our party is going to be unified, and our party also needs him at the very center of our deliberations and our campaign. And so whether he’s the candidate or someone else is the candidate, he is going to be the keynote speaker at our convention. He will be the figure that we rally around to move forward, and beat the forces of authoritarianism and reaction in the country.”

