Biden Co-Chair on if He’ll Do More Scripted Events: He’ll Do What He’s Been Doing

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Biden-Harris Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu responded to a question on if President Joe Biden will do more scripted events and fewer events where has to go off the cuff by stating that “you can continue to expect Joe Biden, as you have seen him in the last month, standing on the shores of Normandy with world leaders, traveling back and forth with world leaders, coming to the United States campaigning in all the battleground states, you will see him out there doing that. And I’m sure that he’s going to be available as he has been and he’ll continue to make the case to the American people.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “President Biden came out tonight reading off a teleprompter. Clearly, he was on point, and it was as good an appearance as you could possibly have. Do you think that is what we are going to be seeing more of, less off-the-cuff remarks, more sort of organized appearances?”

Landrieu responded, “Well, I want to make two points: One, Anderson, you interviewed the President yourself for 45 minutes. He didn’t have any notes.”

After Cooper cut in to say it was a “great conversation.” Landrieu stated, “So, you, yourself, … as a credible journalist, can, in an objective way, say that you know, from personal experience, that Joe Biden is fine. Now, Joe Biden left the debate and went to North Carolina and you saw him do an incredible job. And, of course, tonight, he did as well. So I can — you can continue to expect Joe Biden, as you have seen him in the last month, standing on the shores of Normandy with world leaders, traveling back and forth with world leaders, coming to the United States campaigning in all the battleground states, you will see him out there doing that. And I’m sure that he’s going to be available as he has been and he’ll continue to make the case to the American people.”

Cooper added that while he thought Biden was “extraordinary” in his ability to talk about grief and loss, “the debate performance, obviously, has raised questions, which — and that was many months ago. So, I think the questions are totally valid.”

