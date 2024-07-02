Clyburn: ‘I’m Sure There Probably Are’ More Congressional Dems Who Want Biden to Drop Out

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) responded to a question on if he thinks there are more elected officials like Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) who believe that President Joe Biden should drop out by stating that while he doesn’t know of any others, he’s “sure there probably are” Democrats in Congress who share Doggett’s view.

Host Blake Burman asked, “Congressman Doggett came out today, Congressman, and said, it’s time for the President to go. He said, respectfully, thank you, sir, but we need to move on. I am wondering, are there more Congressman Doggetts out there that you know of, and, if so, how many?”

Clyburn answered, “Well, I don’t know of any others. I’m sure there probably are. I saw Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) earlier today, who was in the House, now in the Senate, saying something similar. And I suspect that we all have our opinions. I don’t share that opinion with the information that I have and what I saw Thursday night, and I just came off two full days in Wisconsin. Over the two-day period, I did about ten or twelve events in three different towns. And I have seen nothing out there but strong support for Joe Biden. And I hope it stays that way. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

