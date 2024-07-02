Dem Sen. Butler: If Biden ‘Needs’ ‘Schedule Accommodations’ Like Naps, ‘Let’s Find Those Accommodations’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) responded to questions on reporting that President Joe Biden had afternoon naps built in as part of his debate prep by stating that “if the President needs to find schedule accommodations to help to facilitate his focus on advancing our country on behalf of next generations, let’s find those accommodations, but let’s be clear about what’s at stake.”

Host Abby Phillip asked, “So, here’s what The New York Times is reporting, Sen., that the President, in meetings, would basically, according to people who’ve been with him, has recently been halting, slower, distracted, tired. They also reported his debate prep started at 11:00 a.m. They’d left room — his staff left room for an afternoon nap. Shouldn’t that be of very serious concern to you? Are you worried about that, those facts and whether or not a person who needs those accommodations can still serve in the presidency for four more years?”

Butler answered, “What I’m worried about, Abby, is the kind of America that we’re going to turn over to my nine-year-old daughter. What I am worried about is our ability to preserve democracy, expand voting rights, protect the rights of women, and create an economy for the next generation. I think in the debate last Thursday, President Trump made it very clear that he is running for self-preservation and President Biden, I think, made it clear that he is running for the people of the country. And so, if the President needs to find schedule accommodations to help to facilitate his focus on advancing our country on behalf of next generations, let’s find those accommodations, but let’s be clear about what’s at stake.”

Phillip then followed up, “But Sen., with all due respect, look, I love a good nap, but the presidency is a 24/7 job. I think that is alarming to people that, even for debate prep, that that is something that President Biden requires. Is it alarming to, — are you concerned about — you don’t have that concern at all?”

Butler responded, “I love a good nap, too. Look, let’s look at what the President has done and I don’t know that anybody was reporting whether he took a nap or not while he was advancing historic gun safety legislation across the country, nobody said whether he took a nap or not, when they were — when he was working to advance a bipartisan deal to secure our southern border. Nobody talked about whether he took a nap or not when we were talking about creating legislation for today’s climate challenges so that we have an earth to be here for future generations. And so, we should, — it’s fine for us to talk about whether he takes a nap for debate prep. But let’s figure — let’s make sure that we’re focusing on what’s important to the American people.”

