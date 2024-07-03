Dem Rep. Quigley: Biden Hasn’t Bounced Back Like Obama Did, I Have Worries About ‘How Vigorous He Can Be’

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said that President Joe Biden has not “popped right back” after his poor debate performance like the younger former President Obama did in 2012, and it’s tough “to see him at this point, obviously, having some difficulties,” and he has concerns about “how vigorous” Biden can be.

Quigley said, “Look, fundamentally, this is about a very brutal race and having to go through this. We saw President Obama…but he was 30 years younger, have a very bad debate. But, obviously, he popped right back from that. And I haven’t seen that from President Biden. So, if those are the kinds of concerns, that impact of how vigorous he can be in what will be a brutal race — he had a tough race, it was going to be close, it’s going to be close, it’s gotten a hell of a lot tougher.”

Quigley added that the only thing that matters is who has the best shot at winning and “I see this as a tragic event. President Biden beat Donald Trump and helped save our democracy. That’s not hyperbolic to say that. And to see him at this point, obviously, having some difficulties, this isn’t fun to have these discussions. But we have to be honest with ourselves. We can’t make the voters think a certain way, we have to accept where they are and understand how that impacts elections.”

