Warren: Congress Has the Power to Stop Trump’s ‘Tariff Catastrophe’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that Congress has the power to stop President Donald Trump’s “tariff catastrophe.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “Tell me if I’m correct here, that Congress already has the authority to stop him. So what does that mean and what could happen in order to stop this?”

Warren said, “We’ll do a little constitutional law. It’s Congress that actually has to approve tariffs. We gave this emergency power to Donald Trump but Congress has the power under just a resolution simple majority to say it’s not an emergency fellow. And that takes away his power to put all of these tariffs in place. Last Wednesday, we advanced in the United States senate this motion to say, hey, we’re not in an emergency situation with Canada. and four Republicans, right then crossed over, voted with the Democrats and it passed. And the importance of this just to be wonky for a minute.”

Psaki said, “We love wonky.”

Warren continued, “It’s a privileged motion, which means it has to be brought to the Floor to be voted on. So right now we’ve got every Democrat lined up saying we are ready to declare we are not in an emergency. We are not at war with France, with Canada, with Italy, can we just go through the whole list with Japan, with South Korea, we are not. And if a handful of Republicans will join us, we have the power to put a stop to this tariff catastrophe that Donald Trump is putting in place and pulling our economy into a ditch.”

