Biden: I Haven’t Had Cognitive Test Because ‘No One Said I Had To’, I Won’t Take One Because Being POTUS Is a Test

During an interview with ABC News on Friday, President Joe Biden said that he hasn’t had a specific cognitive evaluation because “No one said I had to” and “they said I’m good.” And refused to take an independent cognitive evaluation because “I’ve already done it” because “I have a cognitive test every single day.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Have you had a full neurological and cognitive evaluation?”

Biden answered, “I’ve had — I get a full neurological test every day, with me. And I’ve had a full physical. I had — you know what I mean — I’ve been in Walter Reed for my physicals. I mean, yes. The answer –.”

Stephanopoulos then cut in to follow up, “I know your doctor said he consulted with a neurologist. I guess I’m asking a slightly different question. Have you had the specific cognitive tests, and have you had a neurologist, a specialist do an examination?”

Biden answered, “No. No one said I had to. No one said — they said I’m good.”

Stephanopoulos then asked, “Would you be willing to undergo an independent medical evaluation that included neurological and cognitive tests and release the results to the American people?”

Biden answered, “Look, I have a cognitive test every single day. Every day, I’ve had that test, everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world. And that’s not — it sounds like hyperbole, but we are the central nation in the world. Madeleine Albright was right. And every single day — for example, today, before I came out here, I’m on the phone with the prime minister — anyway, I shouldn’t get into the detail — but with Netanyahu. I’m on the phone with the new prime minister of England. I’m working on what we’re going to be doing with regard to — in Europe, with regard to expansion of NATO and whether it’s going to stick. I’m taking on Putin. I mean, every day — there’s no day I go through there are not those decisions I have to make every single day.”

Stephanopoulos followed up, “And you have been doing that, and the American people have been watching. Yet, their concerns about your age and your health are growing. So, that’s why I’m asking, to reassure them, would you be willing to have the independent medical evaluation?”

Biden responded, “Watch me between — there’s a lot of time left in this campaign. There [are] over 125 days. They’ll make the decision.”

Stephanopoulos further pressed, “So, the answer right now is no, you don’t want to do that right now?”

Biden answered, “No. I’ve already done it.”

