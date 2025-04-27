Trump: ‘I’m Bringing Columbus Day Back from the Ashes’

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he is “bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes” after “the Democrats did everything possible to destroy” 15th century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, who the Italians love.

“I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes,” President Trump said in a Truth Social post Sunday. “The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much.”

The 45th and 47th president added that Democrats “tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but ‘WOKE,’ or even worse, nothing at all!”

“Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback,” President Trump proclaimed. “I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!”

Trump’s Columbus Day declaration arrives on the heels of the president and first lady Melania Trump flying to Rome, Italy, where they attended Pope Francis’s funeral alongside an array of other world leaders paying their respects to the departed pope on Saturday.

As Breitbart News reported, the origins of Columbus Day — commemorating Christopher Columbus — stem from efforts to combat racism against Italian immigrants, who endured everything from racial epithets to lynch mobs when they first arrived in the United States.

But in the era of cancel culture and wokeness, Italian Americans found themselves facing a new type of mob — one that seeks to scrap the federal holiday celebrating Italian immigrants and replace it with an “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” claiming that Columbus Day offends Native American communities.

In October 2021, then-President Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, adopting the practice long pushed by the left as a replacement for Columbus Day.

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.