Lindsey Graham: Both Trump, Biden Should Take ‘Neurological Exams’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden should take “neurological exams.”

Partial transcript as follows:

ROBERT COSTA: We go now to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He joins us from Seneca, South Carolina. Senator Graham, good morning. You just heard from your colleague, Senator Bernie Sanders, he said he’s not going to meet with Senator Warner and those Democratic colleagues about the future of the ticket. You’ve been talking to former President Trump, your ally, in recent days, you’ve even played a little golf with Trump. What’s the view from Senate Republicans and especially from former President Trump about what’s happening across the aisle?

GRAHAM: Well, I think most of us are concerned with the national security implications of this debate about President Biden’s health. Bernie Sanders’ problem with Biden is he’s not liberal enough. 70% of the public believes that President Biden is not mentally and physically capable of being President. 70% of the people believe the nation is on the wrong track. Most Democrats are worried about Biden winning the election. I’m worried about Biden- Biden being the commander in chief for the next four months. We’re having a meeting with NATO in Washington next week. On October 7th Israel’s attacked by Hamas. On October 8th President Biden gives an interview to the Special Counsel, where they determined him to be a nice man with a bad memory and you couldn’t convince a jury. He did anything wrong. I want those tapes released. So what I’d like to see is President Biden take a cognitive test. I think everybody going forward in the line of succession should-

COSTA: Should have a President Trump as well?

GRAHAM: Yes, yes, I think both. All nominees for President going into the future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam. I think people in the line of succession should have a neurological exam. My predecessor, Senator Thurman was a very vigorous man, but he was 100. He was the speaker protem of the Senate. This is a wake up call for the country. We need to make sure that the people who are going to be in the line of succession are capable of being commander in chief under dire circumstances. Here’s what I worry about, that our allies see a compromised Joe Biden, that our enemies see a compromised Joe Biden, and I’m offended by the idea that he shouldn’t take a competency test given all the evidence in front of us. He is not only in denial, this is a dangerous time for the American people to have somebody at the ship- leading the ship of state who seems to be compromised. So at a minimum, take a competency exam both President Biden and Trump.