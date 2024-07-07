Lindsey Graham: I’m Worried About Biden Being the Commander-in-Chief for the Next Four Months

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he was worried about President Joe Biden being the commander-in-chief after his debate performance.

Graham said, “Well, I think most of us are concerned with the national security implications of this debate about President Biden’s health. Bernie Sanders’ problem with Biden is he’s not liberal enough. 70% of the public believes that President Biden is not mentally and physically capable of being President. Seventy percent of the people believe the nation is on the wrong track. Most Democrats are worried about Biden winning the election. I’m worried about Biden- Biden being the commander in chief for the next four months. We’re having a meeting with NATO in Washington next week. On October 7, Israel is attacked by Hamas. On October 8 President Biden gives an interview to the Special Counsel, where they determined him to be a nice man with a bad memory and you couldn’t convince a jury. He did anything wrong. I want those tapes released. So what I’d like to see is President Biden take a cognitive test.”

He added, “I do believe that the country is at an inflection point. This is the most important election, literally in decades, maybe ever. If you want to change the course we’re on, you need to go back to President Trump. Policy does matter. I am confident that if he’s President of the United States, very quickly, we’ll get our border under control, we’ll become energy independent again. And we’ll bolster our allies and we’ll put our enemies on their back foot. This is a very dangerous time. I do not believe, I like President Biden. But what I’ve seen, I am very concerned that this man is not capable of being commander in chief for four more months.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN