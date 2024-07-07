Murphy: ABC Interview Did Not Answer All Voter Questions on Biden

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the ABC News interview with host George Stephanopoulos did not answer all the questions voters had about President Joe Biden after his debate performance.

Murphy said, “Voters do have questions and personally I love Joe Biden. I don’t know that the interview on Friday night did enough to answer those questions. So I think this week is going to be absolutely critical. I think the president needs to do more I’m not advising this campaign, but if I were, I would probably suggest that the president get out there and do a town hall that he do a press conference that he show the country that he is still the old Joe Biden, one of the best retail politicians this country has ever seen. president says he can do that. I trust that he can. I think this week is going to be really critical for him to answer those remaining questions. Let’s just be honest, I think there are still questions out there in the minds of many voters.”

He added, “Well, I don’t really know what the substance of those tests are, whether the measurement would be impactful for voters that have questions. I think it’s much more important for the president to be in a conversation with voters this week in an unscripted way to show that he is still the old Joe Biden I think that would be a much more effective way to answer people’s questions then some medical test the president will decide what the path forward is. But again, I think this can’t be a business as usual week, I think that Friday nights interview did not answer all the questions that people in my state have they want to believe that this is still the old Joe Biden, but they need to see more from the president and I hope that we see that.”

