Schiff: Biden Has to Put the Country First

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden needs to consult with people outside his inner circle to consider what is right for the country because Democrats must “beat that S.O.B.”

Schiff said, “Ultimately, this is a decision President Biden will have to make and President Biden alone.”

He continued, “The performance on the debate stage, I think, rightfully raised questions among the American people about whether the president has the vigor to defeat Donald Trump. This is an existential race given Joe Biden’s incredible record, given Donald Trump’s terrible record, he should be mopping the floor with Donald Trump. Joe Biden is running against a criminal. It should not be even close and there’s only one reason it is close and that’s the president’s age.”

Schiff added, “What I would advise the president is seek out the opinions of people you trust. He’s obviously talked to his family about this and that’s important, but he should seek out people with some distance and objectivity. He should seek pollsters who are not his own pollsters. He should take a moment to make the best informed judgment and if the judgment is run and then run hard and beat that S.O.B.”

He concluded, “This is not just about whether he gave it the best college try, but rather whether he made the right decision to run or pass the torch. That is the most important decision for him to make right now. This is about whether this country remains a democracy and whether we veer off into some kind of dictatorship. Everything is riding on this. I know people feel an urgency. I feel an urgency, but I would tell the president slow down and take the time to make the right decision here that’s best for the country.”

