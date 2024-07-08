Biden Dares Democrat ‘Elites’ to Challenge Him at the DNC

President Joe Biden said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the “elites” calling on him to drop out of the presidential race should challenge him at the Democratic National Convention.

Biden said, “I was one of the few people out there publicly saying before the 2022 election there will be no red wave, there will be no red wave. I’ve been all over the country. I didn’t believe it at all. Then in 2023, key elections, I went into those races, not every one of them, but a lot of them, saying we were going to win. We won those.”

He continued, “The American public is not going to move away from me as an average voter. Again, I’m here for two reason, pal. One, to rebuild the economy for hard working middle class people to give everybody a shot, a straight shot, everybody gets a fair chance, number one. Number two, remember about all this talk about how I don’t have the black support, give me a break, come with me, watch. I’m getting frustrated by the elites, not you guys, the elites in the party, oh, they know so much more. Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me, announce for president, challenge me at the convention.”

He added, “In Europe, the polls were wrong in France and there’s no right wave here in America either. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN