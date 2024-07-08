‘I Don’t Care if He’s Pooped His Pants’: Whoopi Goldberg Pledges Biden Support

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she supports President Joe Biden staying in the presidential race even if he “pooped his pants.”

Goldberg said, “I mean, listen, I’m just going to have my two cents because I wasn’t here on the day that y’all talked about it. I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, okay, maybe it’s time to go. Now, he had a bad night the first time that he went on and debated with Kamala Harris. Everybody wanted him to quit then, saying ‘You can’t talk to women like this,’ or ‘You’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong.’ He came back, said, ‘You know what? I got it,’ and gave four years.”

She added, “So yeah, I have poopy days all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine. Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point. So I’m just simply saying, yeah, there are two debates. And if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him. But loyalty to me? If you are doing the job, I might not like everything you’re doing. I don’t like it all. But I’m going to stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who should have been the person people were talking about saying, ‘Yeah, Biden had a bad day, but this guy couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip.’ But nobody said that.”

