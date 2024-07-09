Carville: If Biden Stays in the Race, Dems Are ‘Making an Idiotic Choice’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the Democratic Party was “making a idiotic choice” if they stood behind Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.

Carville said, “Cook moved six states away from Democrats. I watch somebody’s press conferences, and reminds me a book that made me read in college called ‘Ship of Fools.’ A bunch of desperate people sailing into disaster. And you know, I just think that cowards have never beat criminals in a war yet. The way that you beat criminals is not to be cowards. It is to take it directly on. Nothing that I see that remotely changes my mind or changes what I think about where we are.”

He added, “I think like Senator Patty Murray, who has been in the Senate over 30 years. And the fact that she’s came out and said this speaks by him as opposed to what people say in front of a camera. So, I still think I’ll stand by my thing that he won’t run, but if he does were just making an idiotic choice for the future of our country. And I can’t help but believe that. And I you know, the proof’s in the pudding. They’re moving states away from us. We are losing we’re not winning. And when we lose, America loses. It’s that simple.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN