Howard Dean: Biden ‘Does Have Some’ ‘Cognitive Decline,’ But It’s ‘Not All of a Sudden’

Dean said, “I certainly support the President’s ability to run the country. I think he does have the ability to run the country. This cognitive decline, which he does have some of, is not all of a sudden. He has a great team around him. He gets the total issues, and I think he’s done a great job his first term. And I think he can have a great second term. That is not what the problem is. The problem is perception. And, as you know, in politics, perception is often more important than substance.”

Later Dean added, “I have no doubt that Joe Biden can run the country for another term. He’s done a great job his first term. He’s not so impaired that he can’t do a great job his second term.”

