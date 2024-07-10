Behar: Trump Making Fun of Kamala’s Laugh Is ‘Sexist’

Joy Behar told her co-host Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump making fun of Vice President Kamala Harris’ laugh was “sexist.”

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “Laffin’ Kamala, L A F F I N apostrophe, Laffin’ Kamala.”

Behar said, “What really ticks me off about him though is this laughing Kamala remark. It’s such a sexist remark because a guy I was with over the weekend, a friend of mine, said, ‘Kamala’s laugh annoys me.’ Remember they said that about Hillary’s laugh, that she was cackling. And men, you know, they don’t like a funny woman. They’re afraid if you laugh or you make a joke that maybe you’ll do that when they’re in bed with you. It’s like this fear, this fear of women laughing and comedy.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “That’s very good psychotherapy.”

Behar said, “And what was that reference to the Washington Monument? It looks very much like a penis to me.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “You’re on fire today.”

Hostin said, “I think it’s interesting, let’s face it, the reason he brings up Kamala, the vice president, is because he’s afraid of her. He knows what a strong candidate she is.”

Behar said, “You smell fear when he comes up with a name for somebody.”

