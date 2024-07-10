Dem Rep. Smith: Don’t Think Biden Can Serve Full Second Term

Ian Hanchett

During an interview with NewsNation aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Hill,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that he doesn’t think President Joe Biden can serve out a full second term if he’s re-elected.

Smith said, “I think, right now, as I said, he’s more than capable of doing the job. If you asked, in my honest opinion, given his health, do I think he can serve out the full four years? No. I really don’t. I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I’m not measuring that. But we have a process in place for dealing with that…if it comes up that he is no longer capable of doing that job, there’s a process in place. There is no process in place for making him be able to be a strong candidate between now and November. That’s just baked in. So, look, if a year from now, 18 months from now, you ask me that question and I can’t honestly say yes. At that time, I would recommend that he step aside. Right now, I think he can do the job as President. I just don’t think he can do the job of delivering our message as a candidate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.