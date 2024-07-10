Dem Rep. Smith: Don’t Think Biden Can Serve Full Second Term

During an interview with NewsNation aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Hill,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that he doesn’t think President Joe Biden can serve out a full second term if he’s re-elected.

Smith said, “I think, right now, as I said, he’s more than capable of doing the job. If you asked, in my honest opinion, given his health, do I think he can serve out the full four years? No. I really don’t. I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I’m not measuring that. But we have a process in place for dealing with that…if it comes up that he is no longer capable of doing that job, there’s a process in place. There is no process in place for making him be able to be a strong candidate between now and November. That’s just baked in. So, look, if a year from now, 18 months from now, you ask me that question and I can’t honestly say yes. At that time, I would recommend that he step aside. Right now, I think he can do the job as President. I just don’t think he can do the job of delivering our message as a candidate.”

