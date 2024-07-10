Pelosi: ‘I’ve Said to Everyone’ Hold Off on Biden Decisions Until After NATO Summit

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she told her colleagues to hold off on their decisions to support President Joe Biden’s candidacy until after the NATO summit in Washington D.C. this week.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “So, Madam Speaker, you just went through the president’s record, but let me ask you about the current moment. Does he have your support to be the head of the Democrats?”

Pelosi said, “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short. I think overwhelming support of the caucus — it’s not for me to say, I’m not the head of the caucus anymore — but, he’s beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision.”

Lemire said, “He has said he has made the decision. He has said firmly this week he is going to run. Do you want him to run?”

Pelosi said, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with. I think it’s really important and I would hope everyone would join in. Let him deal with this NATO conference. This is a very big deal. Thirty heads of — over 30 heads of state are here. He is the host of it, and that means not just hosting, it means orchestrating the discussion and setting the agenda. And he’s doing so magnificently. And I’ve said to everyone, let’s just hold off whatever you’re thinking. Either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week. But I’m very proud of the president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN