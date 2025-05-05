Michelle Obama is now offering parenting advice, lamenting that too many parents are “trying to hold on to their kids” for too long.

Obama made the remarks during a recent episode of her IMO podcast, which has been struggling to build a firm audience following its launch in March.

During the episode, Obama concluded that a lot of parents are “trying to live their kids’ lives for them so that they don’t make any mistakes and don’t feel any sense of failure, which keeps them from learning,” essentially cautioning against over-parenting.

“It’s like, you know what, I raised you all to have some sense, to have judgment. And at some point, you’ve got to practice that, which means that I’ve got to let go,” Obama said, explaining that she believes the opposite is now occurring.

“And I think that the reverse happens now is that everybody’s trying to hold onto their kids. But one day they’re going to get out there, and the only thing that is for certain for kids getting out in the world, is they’re going to get hit with some failure,” Obama continued, essentially suggesting that parents should allow their children to make decisions earlier on and, perhaps, bite their tongue if they disagree with some of their decisions.

“Choosing the knucklehead boyfriend and holding your tongue, and showing them that you trust them so that when they do fail, they’ll come back,” Obama suggested.

Obama’s IMO podcast launched on March 12, hosted by the former first lady and her brother, Craig Robertson.

“Though the first episode began strong with 335,000 views, the subsequent episodes have seen a steady drop in viewership, from 252,000 views all the way down to just 62,000 views on YouTube five days ago when it was first uploaded,” Breitbart News noted in April. As of the time of that writing, the podcast ranked 34th on Spotify’s U.S. podcast chart, but on Monday, it was not even in the top 100.

Obama recently made waves for remarks made on another podcast — On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast — making it clear that she is frightened by President Donald Trump’s deportation policy, essentially asserting that the Trump administration is “indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t.”

“And you know that it’s being made like this cop that pulled my brother over when he was twelve,” she claimed. “‘You don’t look like somebody that belongs. I can determine just by looking at you that you’re a good person or you’re not a good person.’”

“And I don’t know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody,” Obama said. “And that makes me, that frightens me. It keeps me up at night.”

“And I know that there are — and I see that when I’m driving around L.A. I’m just looking in the faces of folks who could be victim, and I’m wondering, How are you feeling? How do you feel standing on the bus stop? … Do you feel comfortable going to work, going to school when you know that there could be people out here judging you and who could upend your life in a second?” Obama said. “You know, that’s who I worry for right now.”