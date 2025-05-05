Trump Administration to Pay for Migrant Flights of Illegals Who Self-Deport

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security will begin paying for migrant flights for illegals who self-deport and provide them with a stipend once they are confirmed to have left the country, according to reports.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin first reported that DHS will make the announcement today to pay for the commercial flights of illegal aliens who willingly self-deport from the country. Additionally, they will receive a $1,000 stipend upon proof of exit.

“DHS tells @FoxNews this will save American taxpayers 70%, as it currently costs DHS, on average, over $17,000 to arrest, detain, and deport someone from the U.S., while paying for self-removal flights & the stipend is projected to cost just $4,500, and will be safer for ICE and preserve their resources,” Melugin reported.

In order to self-deport, the illegal immigrant must register on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) home app and alert the government of their intention to leave the country. Once the illegal immigrant does that, they will be “de-prioritized for ICE arrest and will maintain the ability to return to the U.S. legally in the future.”

The DHS website lists several incentives for illegal aliens to volunteer to deport, including financial and travel assistance for those in need, a $1,000 stipend, deprioritization for removal via ICE, and leaving the country “safely” and “normally.”

Via DHS:

Illegal aliens who register for voluntary self-departure through the CBP Home app may be eligible to receive financial assistance for their departure. If requested, the U.S. Government will assist in booking tickets and/or with obtaining necessary travel documentation. Aliens requesting assistance will have a timely departure arrangement facilitated for them (estimated departure to be within 21 days of approval). Aliens in need of assistance should take extra care to ensure they provide accurate contact information and are responsive to outreach attempts.

It also notes that individuals will receive their stipend “upon confirmation through the app that return has been completed.”

“The CBP Home program lets eligible aliens return home as regular travelers — without arrest, detention, or restraints,” DHS states on its official website, describing this as a “safe, orderly alternative that provides assistance and flexibility, not fear.”

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

“DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” she continued, describing this as the “safest option for our law enforcement, aliens, and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers.”

“Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport,” she added.