STOLEN VALOR: Louisiana Special Counsel Recommends Removal of District Court Judge

The Louisiana Office of Special Counsel (OSC) recommended to the State Judiciary Commission that a district court judge be removed from office for lying about her military service and engaging in “egregious unethical conduct.” The judge allegedly claimed to have earned the rank of captain in the Army Reserves, but her records show she was passed over twice for the promotion and never earned the rank.

The Louisiana OSC recommended to the State Judiciary Commission that 19th District Court Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts be removed from office, WAFB Baton Rouge reported. If the commission accepts the recommendation, the information will be passed along to the Louisiana State Supreme Court for final removal action.

“The evidence was overwhelming that Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ conduct constituted egregious unethical conduct, necessitating a severe penalty,” Michael Bewers, assistant special counsel to the Judicial Commission of Louisiana, wrote in a brief filed in March. “Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ egregious misconduct, including a severe lack of cooperation, were calculated, deliberate, and in bad faith to further her own self-interests, and avoid detecting. Her persistent and public conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute more than justify a recommendation of removal from office.”

While running for office, Foxworth-Roberts allegedly made her military service and the achievement of the rank of captain a central theme of her campaign, the brief alleges. The judge made the claim in a newspaper where she described herself as a former captain. The OSC obtained her military service records despite the judge’s lack of cooperation in the matter. The record shows that not only did she never earn the rank of captain, but she was passed over twice for the promotion. The OSC reported that officers who are passed over twice for promotion to captain are forced to separate from the Army.

Records indicate that Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ highest earned rank was first lieutenant — the rank shown in the photo in her campaign ad. She separated from the Army Reserve as a first lieutenant.

“Judge Foxworth-Roberts’ egregious misconduct in this matter was anything but an isolated event. Rather, it was rampant and constituted a pattern of misconduct,” Bewers stated in the brief.

The newspaper publisher claimed the judge never reviewed the ad he produced for her campaign, WBRZ reported.

“She didn’t have time to work it up, would we prepare the ad for her,” Jenkins told the local ABC affiliate. “I don’t know if she ever saw it. It wasn’t one ad we probably did five or six. But if there’s any mistakes in there I’m responsible, not her. She just said ‘Hey, do an ad for my campaign’,” Jenkins said. Despite the ad running multiple times, the judicial candidate never reported the error and was uncooperative with the OSC’s investigation. The OSC states that the judge also asserted her promotion to captain in a sworn statement to their office.

The ad also claims the judge served in the Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars. However, the Independent points out that the OSC report stated Foxworth-Roberts would have been 16 during Desert Storm.

In addition to the stolen valor allegations, the OSC also accused the judge of being dishonest regarding an insurance claim where she reported a $19,000 diamond ring as stolen, the article stated. Bewers alleges that Foxworth-Roberts made “false and misleading statements” about a burglary during her 2020 campaign for judge. An anonymous complaint alleged that the judge filed a false police report and insurance claim in connection to the incident.

“There is a fundamental dishonesty which permeates Judge Foxworth-Robert’s words and actions throughout every aspect of this case. Such dishonesty simply cannot be allowed to remain a part of Louisiana’s honorable judiciary,” Bewers alleged. “Given the magnitude of the misconduct, and given Judge Foxworth-Robert’s demonstrated indifference, lack of personal responsibility, and lack of appreciation for the consequences of her actions, the Commission should ultimately conclude that there is no middle ground for redressing Judge Foxworth-Robert’s serious and persistent misconduct.”

Judge Foxworth-Roberts is scheduled to appear before the state’s Judiciary Commission on May 26.