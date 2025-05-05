Nolte: CNN Platforms Sinaloa Gangster After Blacklisting 2020 Election Questioners

Far-left CNN, a disgraced propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence, added to its disgrace Saturday by platforming a Sinaloa cartel gang member — presumably hoping he would trash President Trump.

Keep in mind that this is the very same CNN that openly blacklisted anyone who dared question the results of the 2020 presidential election. Those folks get the full-McCarthyism, but a gang member who belongs to a cartel that murders, rapes, and pumps drugs into little kids…? They are welcome on CNN anytime.

As you will see in the clip below, CNN knowingly platformed someone they 1) knew was a cartel member and 2) knew was engaged in the production of the illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, currently destroying so many innocent lives, including American lives:

“According to the Trump Administration, you are a terrorist … What do you make of that?” CNN’s Isobel Yeung asks.

“We have to eat,” the terrorist replies.

Then CNN throws the terrorist a sweet, sweet softball: “What’s your message to Donald Trump, if he’s watching this?”

CNNLOL does not get the answer it had hoped for: “My respect,” says the gangbanger. “According to him, he’s looking out for his people, but the problem is that the [drug] consumers are in [America]. If there weren’t any consumers, we would stop.”

The CNN reporter-ette then asks the terrorist if he has any regret over the violence that comes with the Sinaloa cartel. He says he does. You see? He’s a nice guy, unlike those evildoers in the Republican party who dare question the 2020 election results.

There is no one CNN will not platform if it hurts Trump. In 2019, Jake Tapper invited white nationalist Richard Spencer on his program to tee off on Trump.

The corporate media are populated with degenerates, liars, bigots, fascists, and blacklisters. They humanize bloodthirsty terrorists as they dehumanize anyone who voted for Donald Trump.

And this is why CNN won’t exist in ten years. No one, not even Democrats, are watching. CNN spends 24/7 shouting into a void where they only make news by further disgracing themselves.

