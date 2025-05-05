Nolte: Hollywood Bowl’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Gets Even Gayer with Adam Lambert

The Hollywood Bowl’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar just got a whole lot gayer with the casting of Adam Lambert as Judas.

This three-night event, which will be part of the Hollywood Bowl’s summer series, will also feature Cynthia Erivo as Christ.

Erivo is a gay black woman.

There has been no announcement yet for who will play Mary Magdalene, but I’m sure the producers are actively auditioning every Palestinian terrorist available.

What’s funny is that all the Republican RINOs and squishes who feigned outrage over President Trump releasing an AI mock-up showing him as our next Pope won’t say a word about this blatant and belligerent act of blasphemy. Gerbils like Bill Kristol desperately want Hollywood to like them:

But what we have here is just another example of three things…

First, Hollywood freaken hates you. That’s why they do this: to show how much they hate you. That’s why the bigoted and demonic entertainment industry seeks only to insult Christians. It all comes from a place of pure hatred, not only of Christians but of a God they believe in but rebel against due to their sinful pride.

Second, Hollywood is a rat’s nest of cowardice. You will never see this done to Islam.

Finally, this is yet another example of how tolerant Christians are. Part of it is that we are so used to this sort of thing, it hardly registers anymore. The other part is that we are well-schooled in the fact that these insults, provocations, and persecutions are all part of the Faith. Your life doesn’t get easier when you become a Christian; it becomes harder, especially in a culture like ours dominated by intolerant leftists.

Overall, I see this blasphemous production as a good thing. It’s always good when people show you who they really are. It’s good to know who the demon worshipers are. It’s good that the whole country and world see who these people truly are.

Above all, I feel sorry for them. What a dark and empty place they dwell in with nothing to sustain them after the shallow drug of fame goes away, which it always does. Hell is no joke. Hell is real. These people know that. They are not non-believers. We know that because non-believers don’t care. Non-believers are indifferent. These people very much believe in God. We know that because they are pouring so much energy into rebelling against Him and His laws.

My heart breaks for them.

I pity the damned.

I may end up in Hell myself, but at least I tried not to.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.