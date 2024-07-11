Axelrod: Biden Said He Should Get Out More, Then Complained He’s Too Busy, Lacks Strong Answer on Ability in Future

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David said that President Joe Biden “didn’t have a great answer for what people should expect in the future based on what they’re seeing now.” And noted that after saying that he needed “to be out there more” Biden “complained about the length of his schedule and said they were putting too many things on my schedule and that’s why I didn’t do well in the debate.”

Axelrod began by saying, “Well, first of all, my assessment was that they made a smart move by having this at the NATO conference, almost like the State of the Union, he’s so comfortable in that environment in the Congress and at a NATO conference, which is his strong suit. And in the second half of that press conference, you saw that he — that’s his comfort zone. He’s, very, very fluent on national security issues, and that showed in those answers. In some of the answers you played, you saw some of the problems, the misspoken name, the stumbles.”

He continued, “The other thing is, once he says I need to allay people’s concerns and so I have to be out there more and I have to do more, and at the same time, he complained about the length of his schedule and said they were putting too many things on my schedule and that’s why I didn’t do well in the debate. And that’s really the issue. The issue isn’t about his record or history or — it’s about his ability to move forward. And when he was asked those questions, he really didn’t have a great answer for what people should expect in the future based on what they’re seeing now. So, I don’t think that’s changed much. I think that a lot of attitudes have now been kind of hardened. I don’t think he’s going to change them.”

