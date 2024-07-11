DNC Chair: People Don’t Need to See Anything More from Biden, ‘You’ve Seen It’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison stated that you don’t vote for a president due to their age and he doesn’t understand people who say they need to see certain things from President Joe Biden because “you’ve seen it for the last three-and-a-half years. What more do you need to see?”

Harrison said, “[I]t’s time to follow the lead of the CBC, it’s time to follow the lead of the CHC and what we saw with labor yesterday, it’s time to lock your knees and stiffen your spines and get on board to support this President. If you’re spending more of your time on TV talking about Joe Biden than talking about Donald Trump and Project 2025, folks, you’ve got to do a course correction. We’ve got to focus on the greatest threat to American democracy that we have ever seen, and that is in Donald Trump.”

Harrison further stated, “Do you vote for a president because of their age? Do you vote for them because they debate well? … That’s not why you vote for a president.”

Later, he urged Democrats to “focus on Joe Biden, a good man, a decent man, a man who has worked hard to transform this nation. He’s been doing the job for four years. He’s doing it right now on the NATO stage. He has brought America back to its prominence in the international arena. So, I don’t understand what the, I need to see this, I need to see it. Hell, you’ve seen it for the last three-and-a-half years. What more do you need to see?”

