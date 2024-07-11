Fetterman: ‘I Didn’t’ See All of Biden’s Debate with Trump Before I Defended Him

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) acknowledged that he didn’t see the entire debate between President Joe Biden and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump but still wanted to defend Biden after the debate.

Host Jesse Watters asked, “You saw the debate, just like we all saw the debate, and that didn’t change your mind about anything?”

Fetterman answered, “Well, I saw parts of it. I was actually flying back from Israel at that point, and then when I landed…I started to get some of the text, and then, at that point, I realized that I really wanted to get on social media and to defend our President after that, and that’s what I decided to do. But, of course, I know you and your viewers know that I had a really rough debate as well, too. But I really want to remind anybody that I’m not the sum total of a bad debate.”

Watters then followed up, “You didn’t see Joe Biden’s entire debate against Donald Trump?”

Fetterman responded, “I didn’t. I saw the — perhaps the ones, the most difficult ones, of course. But, for me, and I know a lot of the people typically, that are watching Fox, realize that Donald Trump may have had a great day, and a great debate on that. But what I do would like to remind people, … Donald Trump … was saying things that were untrue or he was saying things that really — I think, aren’t really consistent with some of the values of a majority of people. But, without a doubt, Joe Biden didn’t have a great debate. But, to me, … he already beat Trump, and I think this is our best opportunity to defeat Trump again.”

