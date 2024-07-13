Brooks: Biden Is ‘Mentally Slow’ ‘with Sound Judgments’ Person We Saw at NATO Presser

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the President Joe Biden we saw at the NATO press conference on Thursday “is the Biden that is there, which is a little mentally slow, a little cumbersome in his articulation, but basically with sound judgments.” And that Biden is “not what he was a year ago. He’s certainly not what he was ten years ago.”

Brooks said, “[I]t reminded me of when I used to watch Reagan…back when I was a young Reaganite. And I would, like, watch the press conferences through closed — like my hands up, like, what’s he going to say now? I hope it’s not bad. I hope it’s not bad. But when you looked at the judgments that he made about world history and historical events, in my view, Reagan’s judgments were sound about the Soviet Union. And I felt that way with Biden. He’s not what he was a year ago. He’s certainly not what he was ten years ago. I think the Biden we saw at the presser is the Biden that is there, which is a little mentally slow, a little cumbersome in his articulation, but basically with sound judgments.”

