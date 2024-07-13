CBS’s Brennan: Trump’s Post-Shooting Statement Didn’t Tell His Supporters Not to Be Violent, Condemn Violence

On Saturday, CBS Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s statement after he survived being shot in an assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania had “no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters, as well, not to retaliate or to have any kind of escalation here.”

Brennan said, “He is recovering from these injuries now. This was a traumatic event, no doubt, for him, but I did notice there was no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters, as well, not to retaliate or to have any kind of escalation here.”

In the statement, Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement, gave his condolences to the families of those killed and seriously injured in the shooting, said he was hit, and expressed shock that such a thing could happen.

(h/t NewsBusters)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett