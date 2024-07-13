MI Dem Chair: Biden’s Changed Israel Policies, ‘A Lot of It Is Because’ of ‘Folks Like the Folks in Dearborn’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes stated that “we’ve seen some movement in Joe Biden’s policies, and I think a lot of it is because he is listening to folks like the folks in Dearborn, who are speaking up and should continue to speak up about the things that are important to them.”

While discussing the Israel-Hamas war, Barnes said, “[W]e’ve been having our conversations with our voters here in Michigan since that war broke out, and we’re going to continue to have those conversations. We’ve been working hard to make sure that folks understand the difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and that while we are understanding of their disappointment with where this administration is on certain policies, what we do know is that Donald Trump is not the answer. Donald Trump is not a better person for the issues that they care about than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are. And those are the conversations we’ve been having and we’ll continue to have. We’ve been working hard, we will continue to work hard. And we’ve seen some movement in Joe Biden’s policies, and I think a lot of it is because he is listening to folks like the folks in Dearborn, who are speaking up and should continue to speak up about the things that are important to them.”

