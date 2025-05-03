Noem Says Media, Democrats ‘Wrapping Their Arms Around’ Human Smuggler, Wife Beater, Violent Criminal

During an appearance on Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blasted the mainstream media and congressional Democrats for embracing suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

According to Noem, their defense of Abrego Garcia “revealed who they are.”

“[T]he mainstream media, these congressman, these senators, the Democrat Party wrapping their arms around a known human smuggler, a wife beater, a violent criminal that was finally held accountable for his actions — the fact they went to the mat for this guy shows who they are, that they are people who don’t put America first, they don’t care about our citizens, protecting our communities. So, I’m glad the onion has been peeled back and their true motivations have been revealed. And this is one of the cases we’re getting off the streets. Since Trump has been in office the we’ve removed thousands and thousands of violent criminals, and people are safer today.”

