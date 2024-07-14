CBS’s Brennan: I Wasn’t Trying to Critique Trump, Just Observing He Didn’t Call for Lower Temperature

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan said that her statement that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s statement in the wake of the assassination attempt against him contained “no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters, as well, not to retaliate or to have any kind of escalation here” “was not meant as a critique, but rather an observation I made in the moment of that breaking news.”

Brennan said, “Our country has been living in a heightened threat environment for some time now. Yesterday’s assassination attempt against Mr. Trump confirmed our greatest fears. Last night, we reported on inflammatory statements made by some of our elected or political leaders and some of those who had called for calm. Mr. Trump issued a statement after his traumatic experience, and I noted that his statement did not include a call to lower the temperature. It was not meant as a critique, but rather an observation I made in the moment of that breaking news. Today, he said, that, ‘In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united’ so, in that spirit, let’s all hope for a safe campaign for all of those involved. And the former President and his family deserve our empathy after what happened. I wish him and his family the best as he recovers from the attempt on his life.”

