Sanders: Trump Assassination Attempt Will Not Impact Biden’s Candidacy

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump would not impact incumbent President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Sanders said, “I think everybody in this country, no matter what their political views are, wishes former President Trump a rapid and speedy recovery, mourns the loss of innocent lives and those who are wounded and understands that political violence of any kind or shape or form is unacceptable. It is un-American and we’ve got to put an end to it. I think in this traumatic moment it’s time for all of us to take a deep breath, remember what this country is about and what political campaigns are about, and they are about serious discussions of serious ideas as to how we address the serious problems facing this country. So let’s use this moment, if there’s any silver lining in this tragedy, it’s to figure out how we go forward peacefully, constructively and intelligently.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “There has been a lot of discussion about whether President Biden should pass the torch, whether he should be the standard bearer in your op-ed you say enough of all of that discussion. You say it’s time to put the divisions quite frankly, to rest about whether President Biden should be the nominee. I wonder if you think this moment will impact that debate and if so, how?”

Sanders said, “No, I don’t. Look I don’t. I mean I think President Biden is the strongest candidate the Democrats have.”

