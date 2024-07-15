Biden: ‘F Biden’ Signs Are ‘Just Inflammatory’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Monday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” President Joe Biden stated that “I’ve never seen a circumstance where you ride through certain rural areas of the country, and people have signs there, big Trump signs, with middle signs saying, F Biden and a little kid standing there putting up his middle finger. That’s the kind of stuff that is just inflammatory.”

Host Lester Holt asked if the attempted assassination of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has changed the race’s trajectory.

Biden answered that he doesn’t know and no one does.

Holt then asked if he’s thought about how the assassination attempt would change the race’s trajectory.

Biden answered, “No. I’ve thought less about the trajectory of the case than two things: One, what his health is, that that was secure, number one. And number two, what happens from here on in terms of the kind of coverage that the President and the vice president and former President and new vice president get in terms of — look, I’ve never seen a circumstance where you ride through certain rural areas of the country, and people have signs there, big Trump signs, with middle signs saying, F Biden and a little kid standing there putting up his middle finger. That’s the kind of stuff that is just inflammatory. And the kind of viciousness, that’s a very different thing than to say, look, I really disagree with Trump’s — the way he takes care of taxes, the way he has — wants a $5 trillion tax cut for people who are making a lot of money next time around, doesn’t focus on working-class people.”

