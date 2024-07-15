Watch: Trump Jr. Calls MSNBC ‘Clowns’ Live from RNC

Donald Trump Jr. said Monday during MSNBC’s coverage of the Republican National Convention that the network was full of “clowns.”

Trump Jr. said, “His resolve is only further strengthened. I think he did spend a lot of time changing up the message. He’s been under constant attack. It is a different time in America. A lot’s happened in 48 hours.”

Reporter Jacob Soboroff said, “What is that change going to look like, Don? Practically, your father, as president, I think you would even say, was a divisive figure. What’s it going to look like in a second term?”

Trump Jr. said, “I don’t think testifies a divisive figure at all. I think the media created divisiveness around him. They lied about Russia collision, they said he was a traitor, they went after him in every which way as possible. If the media starts being an honest broker talking about the things he did, the prosperity he brought, the peace deals he signed around the world, rather than the disaster we’re living right now, I think you’d do everyone in the country a big favor.”

Soboroff said, “I know immigration is important to him. I covered the family separation crisis closely. Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?”

Trump Jr. said, “You mean the Obama administration?”

Soboroff said, “You know, they didn’t do that, sir. Will there be a second family separation policy?”

Trump Jr. said, “It’s M-S-D-N-C. So I expect nothing less from you. Clowns. Even today, even 48 hours later, you couldn’t wait. You couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense. So just get out of here.”

